On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY — The Recreation Board will meet on Monday, April 1, at 4:15 p.m. in the City Hall’s council chambers.

Port Jefferson Council

SIDNEY — The Port Jefferson Council will meet on Monday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Community Center.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Board of Elections will meet to hold a recount for the Jan. 2 Shelby County commissioner seat from the Primary Election on Thursday, April 4, at 9 a.m. at the Board of Elections office, 230 E. Court St.