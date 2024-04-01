Knupp Knupp Adams Will there or won’t there be a recount?

SIDNEY — The question of the day: Will there or won’t there be a recount for the Jan. 2, 2024, term of office for Shelby County Commissioner?

The race between winner Mack Knupp and John Adams was separated by a mere 19 votes. A recount is planned for April 4.

However, Adams sent a letter to the Shelby County Board of Elections requesting the recount not be done.

“As candidate for county commissioner on the March 19, 2024, ballot I am requesting that the automatic recount not be conducted. I do not see spending the resources after the official certification last Tuesday. I therefore, am waiving the recount,” Adams wrote.

When contacted, Shelby County Board of Elections Director Pam Kerrigan said, “We are working on confirmation from the Secretary of State’s Office that we are permitted to proceed without a recount of that particular Commissioner’s race. This office will be sending out a final agenda for (the) Thursday, April 4, meeting which is either a recount or audit, starting at 9 a.m.”

During the certification of the March 10 vote, Knupp was declared the winner of the race with 2,608 votes while Adams received 2,589. Philip Barhorst received 2,464 votes.

A recount is required when the difference of the final result is less than 0.5% — one half of 1% — according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.