Nominate Jackson Center volunteer to win $500 energy efficiency upgrades

JACKSON CENTER – Nominations are now open for Efficiency Smart’s Premier Volunteer contest. The contest will award five volunteers with a free home energy efficiency check-up and up to $500 towards energy-saving improvements from Efficiency Smart.

Volunteering is vital to building and maintaining a strong, healthy community. The Efficiency Smart Premier Volunteer contest provides an opportunity to nominate those whose hard work deserves recognition.

Nominations for the contest are open now through April 16 at www.efficiencysmart.org/volunteer. Volunteers can also self-nominate.

Five of the nominated volunteers throughout Efficiency Smart’s service territory will be selected as finalists, and a vote will be held. The grand prize winner will be announced after voting ends in May.

All finalists will receive a free home energy efficiency check-up and energy-saving recommendations, along with a cash prize.

For more information about the Premier Volunteer contest, visit www.efficiencysmary.org/vounteer.