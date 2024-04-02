Sidney activates Flood Action Plan

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s Flood Action Plan was initiated at approximately 6 a.m. on April 2 as the river level had reached 10.5 feet. Staff have been monitoring the rainfall closely as the river continues to rise.

Sidney Fire and Rescue personnel have begun advising residents along Riverside Drive from Custenborder Field to the city limits of the rising water levels.

As of Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m., the river is at 11.55 feet and has not crested. City departments will continue to monitor the situation.

A copy of the plan along with the latest river level is available on the city of Sidney’s website at www.sidneyoh.com.