Sidney Police sergeant completes leadership program

Hurd Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department recently announced Sgt. Robert Hurd graduated from the Police Executive Leadership College (PELC) Course #87.

PELC is a three-week executive leadership training program spanning three months each session. The course is based on the premise that leadership skills can be learned and given the opportunity for feedback and practice, executives can substantially improve their abilities to lead. PELC provides law enforcement executives with one of those rare moments in their professional careers to learn how to apply leadership concepts practically.

It is an intensive learning experience focused on leadership skills vital to long-term personal success and change in the organization – both for the benefit of the community.