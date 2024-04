Wayne Rickard, of Marysville, hooks up water to a J’s Lip Smackin’ Wings food truck at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, April 5. Rickard is co-owner of J’s Lip Smackin’ Wings. Rickard will be selling chicken wings during an eclipse viewing event at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The eclipse event will feature a variety of food trucks and entertainment. The event will run through Monday, April 8. Rickard sold chicken at the 2023 Shelby County Fair and after the fair ended he said the fairboard asked him if he would come back and sell food at the eclipse party.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News