Midwest Electric awards $11,000 in scholarships to 13 high school seniors

Partington Wellman

ST MARYS — Twelve area high school seniors were awarded a Children of Members Scholarship from Midwest Electric Inc. Two first-place students received $1,500, two second-place students received $1,000, two third-place students received $750, and six honorable mention students received $500 each toward their college education. The winners include:

Ty Post, St. Henry High School, plans to attend the University of Toledo and study Electrical Engineering. Post was selected as the top overall applicant and will also participate in the statewide competition held by Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives in Columbus. He received a $1,500 scholarship.

Sarah Sheppard, Parkway High School, plans to attend Rhodes State and study Physical Therapy. She received a $1,500 scholarship

Receiving $1,000 scholarships were:

• Madison Louth, Parkway High School, plans to attend Bowling Green State University or the University of Dayton and study Business.

• Cody Birt, St. Marys Memorial High School, plans to attend Defiance College or Rio Grande University and study Accounting.

Receiving $750 scholarships were:

• Grace Goecke, Spencerville High School, plans to attend Marian University Indianapolis and study Biology, Pre-vet.

• Simon Partington, Marion Local High School, plans to attend the University of Toledo and study Mechanical Engineering.

Receiving $500 scholarships were:

• Keianna Wellman, New Knoxville High School, plans to attend Xavier University and study Exercise Science.

• Isaac Hannewald, Coldwater High School, plans to study Physics and Math.

• Isabel Byer, Coldwater High School, plans to attend the University of Toledo and study Mechanical Engineering.

• Tatum Walsh, Bath High School, plans to attend Ohio Northern University and study Accounting.

• Chloe Neargarder, St. Marys Memorial High School, plans to attend Miami University and study Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

ª Breanna Berry, Parkway High School, plans to attend the University of Findlay and study Pre-vet.

The $1,500 Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship winner was Jetta VanGundy from St. Marys Memorial High School. The scholarship is awarded to a student that will be attending a technical college or trade school after high school. Following graduation, VanGundy plans to attend Marion Technical College and study Diagnostic Medical Imaging.

Midwest Electric members who will be a college or trade school students in the fall of 2024 still have an opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship at the Annual Meeting held Thursday, June 6. More information is available on website at www.midwestrec.com/scholarships.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam, and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.