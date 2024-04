Kelli Echemann, left, tries to get her daughter, Indigo Robertson, 5, both of Sidney, to eat her pancake with a fork and not her hand. The two were attending the Kiwanis Club of Sidney’s Annual Pancake Day. The meal was held at the Sidney Elks Lodge on Sunday, April 7. Indigo is also the daughter of Breck Robertson.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News