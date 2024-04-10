Let yourself go

ONGOING
• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.
• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.