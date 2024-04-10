Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

• Shelby County Master Gardeners will host a garden talk at the Amos Public Library from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. Dave McPheron, owner of Star Farms Native Plants near Kenton, will present a program titled “Natives: Why and How.” The program is free and open to the public. There will be handouts, snacks, and a door prize. No pre-registration is necessary.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

• A.B. Graham will host a pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage and fried mush, from 7-10:30 a.m. at the center located at 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Carryouts are available.

• The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has scheduled two clean-up day sites from 8 a.m. to noon at the center the Inn Between in Dinsmore Township and the Houston Community Center in Loramie The community effort is being organized by the Health Department in partnership with township officials. Solid waste containers will be made available by funds from the Health Department, Shelby County Township Trustees and the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District. Go to shelbycountyhealthdept.org for more details and the flyer.

• Amos Memorial Public Library is holding a technology recycling event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Old computer and other electronics will be accepted. A list of accepted electronic devices is available on the Shelby County Libraries website, https://tinyurl.com/3638mkyn , and on handouts at each of the six library locations. Tube (CRT) televisions and kitchen appliances are not accepted. Contact Amos Memorial Public Library to inquire about specific items not listed. The devices will be donated to PCs for People, who will refurbish the computers and get them into the homes of individuals, families and nonprofits with low income.

• Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, will host a Darke County Singles Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 and the band will be Hearts on Fire. Additional food will be available. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets available. You must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

• The Darke County Record Show will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the American Legion, 118 Mackinaw St., Ansonia. Admission is $2. Early bird admission is $5 starting at 10 a.m. while the vendors are setting up their displays. There will be a 50/50 drawing and a $20 drawing.