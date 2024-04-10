New smoothie cafe coming

A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is currently being installed at 2380 Michigan Street next to Walmart. As of Tuesday, April 9 a counter, flooring and some kitchen equipment had been installed. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a franchise that sells fruit smoothies, wraps and flatbread sandwiches. According to Wikipedia the original Tropical Smoothie Cafe was opened in Florida in 1993. The first franchised store opened in 1998. In 2019 they opened their 800th location.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is currently being installed at 2380 Michigan Street next to Walmart.
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
60.7°F
62.7°
57.8°
80 %
1.1mph
100 %
Wed
59°
Thu
69°
Fri
47°
Sat
62°
Sun
67°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365