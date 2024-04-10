New smoothie cafe coming

A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is currently being installed at 2380 Michigan Street next to Walmart. As of Tuesday, April 9 a counter, flooring and some kitchen equipment had been installed. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a franchise that sells fruit smoothies, wraps and flatbread sandwiches. According to Wikipedia the original Tropical Smoothie Cafe was opened in Florida in 1993. The first franchised store opened in 1998. In 2019 they opened their 800th location.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News