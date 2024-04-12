Anna Council discusses projects

ANNA — The Anna Village Council discussed plans for multiple projects and approved bids during meetings in March.

The council chose The Gutterman to replace the gutters on the town hall and repair the siding on the bell tower for $6,250. The 2024 sidewalk program contract was awarded to Jagger Construction in Lima. They approved $45,185 for paving on various streets and an additional $3,500 for a drinking fountain and a filter at the park. The village received $3,573.50 from the Anna Endowment Fund for the fountain. A contract was received for the brine equipment grant on March 18 for $15,000. As of the March 26 meeting, pickleball fundraising is at approximately $50,000.

Other business and topics discussed included:

• Approving the high deductible Anthem insurance plan for the village with a Health Savings Account (HSA) with an annual $2,000 contribution from the village for employee only coverage and an annual $4,000 contribution from the village for all other health insurance plans. The council also implemented the spousal eligibility rule that says if the spouse of a village employee is offered health insurance at their place of employment, the spouse must take their employer insurance. They chose to eliminate the reimbursement policy within the employee handbook and use F&M Bank for the HSAs. Policies will be effective May 1;

• Approving Fletcher McKinney as a probationary firefighter;

• The fiscal officer wage was increased due to the experience, professionalism and diligence of Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer;

• The council passed legislation in May of 2023 to increase the motor vehicle license tax by $5 but the former administrator didn’t submit it to the state. Discussion was held to raise it again to $20;

• Quotes will be sought for a trash can by the splash pad. A splash pad dedication will be held on May 21;

• Administrator William Kessler will put together zoning regulations on solar panels;

• Kessler said the village will be eligible for the next five years for community grant dollars based on a low to moderate income study done for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The village may receive about $750,000 every other year. This makes the village eligible for critical infrastructure up to $500,000 per project;

• Eight members of the Anna Fire Department responded to Indian Lake after the tornado. They searched about 190 properties. The Anna Police Department sent members to cover shifts for Logan County officers since they were working around the clock;

• Improvements have been made to 103 W. North St. and there are complaints about 207 N. Pike St. No updates for the property at 302 S. Pike St.

The next Anna Council meeting will be held on April 23 at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.