ODOT continues road projects

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing to begin new projects in the area.

In Shelby County, state Route 29 will be closed between Southland Road and Wierwille Road beginning Monday, April 15, through Friday, May 3. The closure is necessary to replace the culvert. The detour is state Route 219 to state Route 66 to state Route 274 to state Route 29.

In Miami County, continuing projects are:

• Interstate 75 Lane Closure – Expect overnight lane closures on I-75 in both directions between Country Club Road and state Route 41 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday, April 14 through Thursday, April 18. Crews will be repairing guardrail and roadway maintenance.

• State Route 55 Lane Closure – Expect lane closures on state Route 55 between Franklin Street in Casstown and Skylark Drive in Troy from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 2024. Crews will be using a flagging operation at intersections to maintain traffic. Crews will be repaving the roadway.

• State Route 48 Lane Closure – Expect lane closures on state Route 48 between Mote Drive and the Pleasant Hill corporation limits from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 2024. Crews will be using a flagging operation at intersections to maintain traffic. Crews will be repaving the roadway.

• Peterson Road Bridge Closure – Peterson Road between County Road 25A and North Piqua Troy Road will be closed through August 2024. This closure is necessary to replace the bridge that crosses the Great Miami River. The detour is County Road 25A to Eldean Road to Piqua Troy Road

Upcoming projects in Miami County are:

• Interstate 75 Lane Closures – Expect intermittent lane closures on I-75 in each direction between the Miami/Montgomery County line and Peters Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday, April 22, through Friday, May 3. Crews will be sweeping and cleaning drains long the median barrier.

• Interstate 75 Lane Closure- Expect lane closures on I-75 North at County Road 25A/milemarker 78 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6. Crews will be inspecting the bridge.

In Darke County, state Route 705 will be closed between Spencer Road and North Star Fort Loramie Road from Monday, April 15, through Friday, April 26. Crews will be replacing two culverts. The detour is state Route 716 north to state Route 119 east to state Route 364 south to state Route 705.

In Auglaize County, expect intermittent overnight lane closures on I-75 in both directions between Middle Pike and Hengstler Road between 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 2024. Crews will be performing bridge work overhead.

In another Auglaize County project, state Route 219 will be closed between County Road 66A and Tri Township Road from Saturday, April 13, through Wednesday, April 24. Crews will be replacing a culvert. The detour is state Route 364 to state Route 274 to state Route 66.

All work is weather permitting.

