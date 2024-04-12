Continued rainy weather has led to a slow start for area baseball and softball teams.

With almost three weeks completed, only three teams of the area’s 18 baseball and softball squads have played more than six games, and no one has played more than eight.

Things may improve next week, though as of Friday, rain is in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday is predicted to be clear, though, and if the forecast tracks, a pair of big Shelby County Athletic League showdowns will take place.

Fort Loramie’s baseball and softball squads are scheduled to travel to Russia for key early-season SCAL matchups. Each of the four squads are undefeated in SCAL play; Fort Loramie’s softball squad is 5-2 overall and 3-0 in league play, while Russia is 5-1 and 4-0, respectively. Fort Loramie’s baseball squad is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play, while Russia is 3-1 and 1-0, respectively.

Here’s a brief look at how each area team has fared thus far:

BASEBALL

• Fort Loramie

A 3-2 win over Anna on March 25 has been the only close game the Redskins (6-0) have had so far. The squad beat Fairlawn 14-4 in five innings on Tuesday to stay undefeated in league play; leadoff hitter Maverick Grudich was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one walk and Lucas Brandewie was 3 for 3.

The Redskins played four games in the first week of the season; entering Versailles’ Zac Richard Classic on Saturday, they had played three in the last two.

• Russia

The Raiders, which have advanced to Div. IV state finals each of the last two years, got a late start to the season after another strong postseason basketball run.

They’re off to a 3-1 start, including a 7-1 win on the road at Franklin on Tuesday. Russia scored six runs in the top of the seventh to earn the win. Maddox Goubeaux pitched six innings and struck out six batters while walking five and giving up three hits. Leadoff hitter Felix Francis was 2 for 3 with one triple while Jude Counts was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

• Anna

The Rockets (3-4), which are being guided by first-year coach Tony Metzler, had lost three in a row before breaking their losing streak with a 7-5 win at Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday. They took advantage of six errors by the Thunderbirds to earn the win.

• Lehman Catholic

The Cavaliers had won two in a row (including a 12-0 win over Jackson Center) before losing 7-4 to Troy Christian on Tuesday in a Three Rivers Conference game. They’re 1-2 in TRC play.

Turner Lachey ranks second among TRC players with a .462 batting average; he also has a .667 on-base percentage.

• Sidney

The Yellow Jackets, which are led by first-year coach Ryan Townsend, dropped to 1-7 overall with a 7-2 loss at Xenia on Tuesday. They’re 1-5 in Miami Valley League play. Mitchell Davis has a team-best .625 batting average.

• Fairlawn

The Jets won back-to-back games in the first week of the season (including an 11-3 win over Houston) but have lost three straight, including a 14-4 loss to Fort Loramie in five innings on Tuesday. They are 2-3 overall entering a game on Saturday at Russia.

• Botkins

The Trojans (1-5), which are under the direction of first-year coach Tod Johnson, picked up their first win by beating Houston 4-3 on the road on Tuesday. They scored three runs in the top of the seventh to earn the win.

Corey Koenig pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out eight. Levi Frey hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh to tie it and scored on an error to put the Trojans ahead.

• Houston

The Wildcats (0-4) are looking for their first win. AJ Edwards pitched a complete game in Tuesday’s close loss to Botkins; he gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four. Gabe Dersham was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one triple.

• Jackson Center

The Tigers (0-5) are looking for their first win. A 5-4 loss to Hardin Northern on April 5 has been their lone close game so far.

SOFTBALL

• Russia

The Raiders improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in SCAL play with a 10-3 win over Anna on Tuesday. Kori Goubeaux was 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs; she hit one home run and two triples in the win. Ella Phlipot gave up two earned runs on five hits and three walks and struck out nine.

• Fort Loramie

The Redskins improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in SCAL play with a 30-3 win over Fairlawn on Tuesday. They lost their first two games with 6-2 and 5-0 defeats against Versailles in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Fort Loramie had 28 hits in Tuesday’s lopsided win. Carissa Meyer was 5 for 5 with 4 RBIs; she hit one home run and one double.

• Botkins

The Trojans split a doubleheader with Lehman on Saturday; they improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in SCAL play with a 1-0 win over Houston on Tuesday. Madison Loy picked up the win in the circle; she struck out seven batters while giving up two hits.

• Jackson Center

Jackson Center (3-3) picked up its second straight win by beating Ridgemont 8-7 on the road on Tuesday. The Tigers fended off a rally try by the Gophers in the seventh. McKinley Reichert was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Maryn Ludwig was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one home run.

• Lehman Catholic

Lehman started 0-3 but won the second game of a doubleheader against Botkins on Saturday, then beat Troy Christian 5-2 on Tuesday to improve to 2-3 overall.

• Sidney

The Yellow Jackets (1-5), which are under the direction of first-year coach Trevor Nenninger, picked up their first win of the season by beating Xenia 21-8 on the road on Tuesday. Senior Hailey Richardson was 3 for 3 with three doubles and two walks. Junior Kelis McNeal was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and two doubles.

• Anna

The Rockets, which are led by first-year coach Brandon Cobb, have lost three straight to drop to 2-4. Brenna Cobb was 1 for 2 with two walks and one triple in Tuesday’s 10-3 loss to Russia; she was 1 for 1 with three walks and one triple in a 7-5 loss to Minster on Friday.

• Houston

The Wildcats (2-4) have lost two straight; three of their losses have come by two runs or less, including Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Botkins. Four of their games were in the first week of the season; they have managed to play two since April 1.

• Fairlawn

The Jets (0-4) have a team for the first time since 2021. Richard Crosson is guiding the squad.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.