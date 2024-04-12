A different kind of trip to Danville, Ohio

I stood with Daniel’s cousins as we sang song after song. It was one of those priceless moments — too precious for words, yet not something any of us would have chosen. Daniel’s aunt by marriage, who was 66 years old had passed on into heaven. Yes, we grieved together, yet there was a pronounced joy in my heart as we sang yet another song of heaven. It was one which we as a family sung years ago after my baby sisters had passed, “Would we truly long for heaven, if this life were perfect here…?”

Martha, this dear mother, was an example of gentleness and patience and found favor with all those around her. All of her 13 children were precious to her, and her presence will be missed by each of them and her 34 grandchildren.

This trip to Danville Ohio held a different slant for me. I had gone by myself. All six children were left at relatives’ houses at home, while I joined Daniel’s family for a few days. This gave me the freedom to mingle with family, yet knowing the children were in good hands.

On Friday morning after finding my spot on the 15 passenger van, I buckled in and wondered how I’m going to do this. No car seats, no questions to answer, and no little ones to entertain. I blinked. Why yes, it was liberating, but certainly I’d miss our six little darlings if it were always like this! Not knowing what else to do, I reached for my water bottle and Bible.

I reflected over the last years. A month before we got married Daniel had moved to Illinois. In the years that followed little ones were added to our family as the Ohio trips became less frequent. Now 15 years later I was traveling by myself again. No, there was no beaming Daniel to meet me in Ohio, yet I knew that there will be that glorious moment one day when he will greet me in heaven with outstretched arms. It’s okay, we just need to wait a little longer.

The six and a half hours passed swiftly as I relaxed and enjoyed quiet moments and chatted with my sister-in-law.

Now gathering with Daniel’s, aunts, uncles and most of his 86 cousins there was a sense of comfort and stability. I treasured the words we sung together. Then there was that old familiar song of Mother praying for her children. Tears of deep awe to God sprang forth; so my prayers for the children will not be in vain? In my heart I knew on a deeper level that no prayers for our children will be wasted. Let’s join hands, dear friends and pray. Pray, not only for our children, but for all who need someone to ask God to help them. It will make a difference, not for today only, but for eternity.

The following day at the funeral there was once more a steady line of people coming to show their love and support. A large barn with stalls for the horses was being filled. Outside their was a row of hitching racks, also for horses, beside it was parking space for vehicles accommodating numerous large vans for out of state guests.

In the large kitchen at the Amish community center ladies were busy preparing food for all 600 of us. I marveled at the teamwork, which, from my perspective, seemed to flow efficiently. On Friday evening as we filed through to fill our plates I noticed the totes on the counters with salad fixings, not to mention all the roasters with steaming casseroles and the many containers with frozen desserts and cheese cakes.

This salad recipe was shared by Daniel’s sister Mary and is delicious for large crowds or on smaller scale for the family. Enjoy!

Crispy Crunchy Salad

Dressing:

1 cups salad dressing

1/2 cup sugar

1 /4 cup ketchup

1 /4 cup vegetable oil

1 /4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 /4 teaspoon salt

1 /4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon Worchestershire sauce

Salad:

1 cup cauliflower

1 cup broccoli chopped

2 cups shredded lettuce

1 /2 cup bacon crumbles.

1 1 /2 cups of shredded cheese

5 cherry tomatoes

1 cup of barbecue twists

Mix dressing and set aside. Chop veggies and put into a large bowl. Pour on dressing or set on the side to drizzle dressing over each serving.

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.