Conservation Poster Contest underway

This poster has been submitted by a Botkins Elementary School third-grade student for this year’s contest. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — The Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce they are once again sponsoring the National Association of Conservation Districts’ (NACD) yearly poster competition in Shelby County. This competition encourages students to use their creative talents, learn through researching the chosen theme and gives them a voice in conservation stewardship.

This year’s theme is “May The Forest Be With You Always.” This theme underscores the critical interplay between soil and water conservation and the resilience of our forests. Forests play multifaceted roles in sustaining our planet, serving as sources of oxygen, carbon storage, and vibrant hubs of biodiversity. They function as steadfast protectors of soil and water resources, preventing erosion, purifying contaminants, and nurturing healthy watersheds.

Encouraging children to participate in this poster contest will allow them to research the importance of forests and come up with a creative image to portray it. The posters will spark conversation in the classroom, at home, and in the media. The purpose is to capture people’s attention with a powerful graphic and inspire the community to support and preserve forests.

The Shelby SWCD will be giving acknowledge the 1st and 2nd place winners in each age group. The first-place winners will then be judged against all the other top posters in Ohio. Posters will also be used at Shelby SWCD education events held throughout the year.

Any K-12 student (public, private or home school) in Shelby County may enter the competition. Any media may be used, including paint, crayon, colored pencil, charcoal, stickers, paper, or other materials. The original poster may be any size, and a digital copy of the poster must be emailed in a JPEG format to [email protected] by May 10, 2024. An entry form (distributed to schools in Shelby County or available at Shelby SWCD) must accompany every poster submitted. Although younger students will most likely receive help in planning their poster, organizers encourage each student to do their own work.

For additional rules, resources, and entry forms, visit NACD website (https://www.nacdnet.org/general-resources/stewardship-and-education-materials/contests/) or email or call Amanda Hurley at [email protected] , 937-419-2597.