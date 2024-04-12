Gateway presents Nathan Osmond

Nathan Osmond

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council will present award-winning country music favorite, Nathan Osmond, from the legendary Osmond family, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney High School Auditorium. Tickets are $46 for general admission and $45 for AAA members. Tickets are available at Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787, at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/performing-arts/, and at the door the night of the performance.

Nathan George Osmond is one of 39 children born to the original Osmond’s lineup. He’s the second oldest of eight sons of Alan and Suzanne Osmond, which means that he’s the nephew of Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie and little Jimmy. Nathan performed as part of The Osmond Brothers Second Generation alongside his siblings Michael Alan, Douglas Kenneth, David Levi, Scott Merrill, Jonathon Pinegar, Alexander Thomas and Tyler James.

Nathan Osmond is more than just “A Little Bit Country.” He again has the No. 1 spot on the Independent Country Charts. He reached the top spot for “Sweet” and then repeated the feat with his next three releases. Osmond had four number-one songs in a row. Osmond was nominated as Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year in the 2014 New Music Awards Country Music category. He was voted “Best Local Country Artist” in Utah and received the Eagle Country Award. He has performed with country superstars – Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Martina McBride, Lonestar, Clay Walker, Collin Raye, Scotty McCreery and Patti Loveless.

The singer-songwriter is no stranger to the business. Nearly his entire life has been dedicated to writing and performing music. Raised around television and recording studios, Nathan knew at an early age that music was his destiny. Osmond began writing his latest project in Nashville with Dean Sams, the keyboard player and founding member of the hit country group, Lonestar. Sams immediately recognized Osmond’s musical gifts and took him under his wing to produce four sides of his album. Osmond then traveled to Muscle Shoals, Alabama to meet up with hit songwriter/producer Gary Baker (I Swear, I’m Already There) to finish the album. He signed with Pretty World Records and has plans to release his next single this August.

In addition to his country music career, Osmond starred in the North American tour of the hit musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He was even cast in the lead role of the National tour of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown.” He’s toured in over 15 countries, singing in many of their languages, and had 3 songs in the top 40 in the U.K. with his brothers (Osmonds second generation). He has appeared in several films over the past two years and has plans to continue acting. Osmond is also actively booked as a motivational speaker and delivers a timely and inspiring message to any organizational event. He is actively involved with Children’s Miracle Network (a foundation started by his grandmother), Autism Speaks and Operation Smile. He believes in giving back.

“I hope to be more than just another country singer,” says Osmond. “I hope to create a legacy of solid entertainment and be a positive role model to both young and old alike, proving that anything in life is possible as long as you have a dream and are willing to put into action what it takes to achieve that dream.”

He continues by saying, “I hope to continue writing songs that are meaningful and an anchor to the hearts of the listener.”

Osmond stresses the importance of family in achieving success.

“I have been blessed with the greatest, most patient, and supportive wife on earth. She is the inspiration for a lot of my songs.”

Osmond recently recorded a Jerry Foster cut, titled “Every Man Needs A Rock,” which will be featured as a bonus song on his next album. He dedicates the song to his sweetheart, Sarah.

“I’m the proud father of three little boys – Zachary, Corbin, and Samuel.”

He continues by saying, “If I never win a CMA Award or a Grammy, as long as my kids think I’m a cool dad, then I consider myself a true success.”