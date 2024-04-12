Out of the past

125 years

April 12, 1899

The pool tables at the Wagner House annex have been recovered.

John Steinle has begun to make improvements about his clubhouse at the Wise Lake down the canal.

100 years

April 12, 1924

With a case of small pox existing in the Second Ward School at the present time, the Sidney Board of Health adopted a resolution calling for the immediate closing of the Second Ward school building for an indefinite period.

75 years

April 12, 1949

The bill of Shelby County Representative Roy Harmony, establishing three-year drivers licenses, has been approved by the Ohio House.

50 years

April 12, 1974

Construction of a new movie screen is under way at the Auto-Vue Theatre, corner of Russell and Studevant Roads. The screen was damaged during a windstorm about a month ago.

The gasoline shortage has been the major reason for area residents purchasing subcompact and compact cars. “The big cars will never sell at the rate they were two to three years ago,” said Mike Glasscock, manager of Glasscock Chevrolet.

25 years

April 12, 1999

MIDDLETOWN – Brenda S. Harmon, vice president of human resources, has been named corporate secretary of AK Steel. Harmon is the daughter of Jean Lawson of Sidney and former Sidney resident Charles Lawson. She is a graduate of Sidney High School. Harmon, 47, has been with AK Steel and its predecessor companies since 1981 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati.

Longtime Sidney firefighter Ed Foster is the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services’ Firefighter of the Year for 1998. Fire Chief Stan Crosley presented the award Monday night.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Protesters laid Chief Wahoo to rest, then set the Cleveland Indians mascot’s coffin on fire as they called on the team to stop using the red-faced caricature with the toothy grin. The demonstrators feel the Cleveland logo is a degrading image of American Indians.

