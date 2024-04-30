New Shelby County radio communications system activated

Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye holds his mobile radio up to a microphone as Shelby County’s new public safety radio system is officially switched on. A dispatcher acknowledged making the first transmission on the new system, which was activated during a ceremony at a tower located on Gearhart Road near the Sheriff’s office on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Motorola Solutions Engineer Tyler Wolfe, left, of Williamsport, talks with Shelby County Engineer Bob Geuy inside the master site for Shelby County’s new public safety radio system. The master site is located next to a radio tower at 603 Gearhart Road. A ceremony was held for the new safety radio system on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News People listen to speakers during a ceremony for the Shelby County’s new public safety radio system. The new system was activated during a ceremony at a tower located on Gearhart Road near the Sheriff’s office on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Project Manager Stan Crosley speaks during a ceremony for the Shelby County’s new public safety radio system. Standing behind Crosley are, left to right, Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, and Shelby County Commissioners Tony Bornhorst and Bob Guillozet. The new radio system was activated during a ceremony at a tower located on Gearhart Road near the Sheriff’s office on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The recently installed public safety radio communication system was activated during a ceremony at a tower on Gearhart Road near the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. The ceremony capped off a multi-year project to upgrade the county’s communications infrastructure.

The construction and installation of the system was $10.3 million. It replaces a 50-year-old system officials said was outdated. A maintenance fund of $5.5 million is expected to cover any work or repair for the next 20 years.

“The county did a good job of holding funds and reserving funds in order to make this happen,” Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst said. “… It’s been a great project, and it’s exciting to see it come to fruition now.

Shelby County Sherriff Jim Frye thanked county officials for prioritizing the system, which Motorola Solutions representatives said have 99 percent on-the-street coverage throughout Shelby County. Motorola Solutions was chosen by county officials to install the system.

“We’ve been out there …when you’re trying to point the radio at a tower, or you’re a mile away from the tower, and you still can’t talk,” Frye said. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, because this is definitely about our safety.”

As a part of the ceremony, Frye directed a dispatcher to issue a final transmission from the old VHF system and a first transmission from the new system, which is an 800 MHz trunked simulcast system. The up-to-date system allows county communications to be more easily integrated with other area agencies that already use more modern systems.

Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet said the communication system is the most advanced of its type in Ohio.

“The system marks a very high milestone for not only our public safety forces, but also for all of our local government workers and school safety personnel,” Guillozet said. “It’s been a very long process for us. We’ve been in the discussion phase for the need for updated communication systems for many years.”

Bornhorst, Guillozet and Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann were among several speakers at the event. Guillozet said conversations about replacing the system started in 2016.

Guillozet previously worked as a sheriff’s deputy and as a deputy fire chief for the City of Sidney; he spoke about his firsthand experience using communication systems.

“I’ve been out on a patrol at 3 o’clock in the morning and have been confronted with situations where I’ve needed help and relied on my radio to get that help,” Guillozet said. “I’ve been on the end of a hose line battling a fire, needed to get help and had to rely on my radio to get that. I’ve been out on medical calls and needed assistance, and the radio system was again my lifeline for help.

“… I cannot express the thanks and gratitude for each and every one who has played a role in getting this new system up and in operation. We truly believe Shelby County will be well-served by this new system for many, many years.”

The tower site next to the Sheriff’s Office off Gearhart Road is one of five tower sites across the county; others are in Anna, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center and Russia. The new towers have the ability to be used by broadband service providers and could help the county’s goal of expanding broadband service to rural residents.

A crowd of about 50 people, mostly public officials from Shelby County agencies, attended the ceremony.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4822, or follow @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook or @TopBillingSport on Twitter.