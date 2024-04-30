YMCA celebrates 2023 accompishments, volunteers

CEO David O’Leary presented the “Carpe Diem” staff award Kandy Osborne. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA recently celebrated their 56th Annual Meeting of the Association, led by Board President Craig Albers and CEO David O’Leary.

The theme of the evening was “Lead With Love,” which highlighted the many ways that the Y has worked together to help improve lives in Shelby County.

O’Leary highlighted the hard work and commitment of staff and volunteers and the support of the Sidney Shelby County community, which made the many accomplishments and achievements at the Y in 2023 possible.

“It’s impossible to capture even a fraction of all the transformational things that happened in our Y in 2023! A couple of very significant highlights include serving over 50 additional children at the new Fair Haven Child Care site and securing a grant for $118,000 to help support the operations within our Child Development Department.”

Other highlights included more youth programs and camps, special events such as Water Safety Week, the Egg-Cellent Easter Egg Hunts in the pool and gymnastics gym, and Fall Family Fun Festival complete with floating pumpkin patch and trick-or-treating.

Several facility improvements took place including upgraded lighting in the Wellness Center, a new HVAC system in the Schauer Gym, and removal of the drop ceiling in the natatorium and then the addition of new lighting and sound baffles.

The Y also highlighted its Christian Mission through a new partnership in 2023 with the Valley Church. Now, both New Covenant Church and the Valley Church hold services in the facility each Sunday morning.

O’Leary then took a moment to present the “Carpe Diem” staff award to one deserving staff member who shows a “commitment to excellence and for putting into practice the YMCA Core Values in every facet of their life”. O’Leary presented this award to Kandy Osborne.

“Kandy has served in our Y Child Development Center for almost 19 years. She started out in the preschool department and then moved to care for infants nearly 8 years ago. She now serves as the Infant/Toddler Coordinator. She is a constant source of stability for the parents who really appreciate her listening ear and sound advice. The children love her, which gives parents even more confidence when leaving their little ones at the Center. No matter what she is going through in her own life, she has continued to put Christian Principles into practice, help people live better lives, and lead with love in everything she does.,” said O’Leary.

Volunteers of the year recognized were:

• Administration – Gary Heitmeyer and Jerry Vanderhorst

• Aquatics – Jim Williams

• Child Development Center– Nancy Reeves

• Gymnastics – Madison Harris

• Membership– Robert Middendorf

• Wellness– James Theis

• Youth– Colton Banks

The Y Board of Directors also welcomed incoming board members Arthur Franklin, city of Sidney, and Madison Brinkman, Shelby County and Hegemann & Zimmerman LPA.