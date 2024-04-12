Talking invasive trees

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Dave McPheron, of Kenton, talks about invasive pear trees during a presentation to the Master Gardeners of Shelby County. The talk was held at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Thursday, April 11. The invasive asian trees have white flowers and can be seen everywhere in Ohio. McPheron encouraged people use native plant in landscaping.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

No posts to display