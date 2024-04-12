Universal 1 Credit Union named Diamond Awards recipient

LAS VEGAS – Universal 1 Credit Union (U1) was among 168 credit unions nationwide named as winners of prestigious Diamond Awards – the Marketing & Business Development Council’s annual marketing excellence competition.

U1 was the Website Redesign Diamond Award winner.

The Marketing & Business Development Council of America’s Credit Unions also announced the list of all winners for its annual Diamond Awards, recognizing the best marketing campaigns in the credit union industry from the past year. Credit unions, advertising agencies, and associations submitted a record 1,451 submissions for the prestigious awards. In all, 168 organizations from 44 states and the District of Columbia were selected as winners.

“U1 is extremely proud of our marketing team for redesigning our U1 website with our members in mind” said Jessica Jones, U1 president/CEO. “We achieved our goal of making the website easy to navigate while enhancing our member experience.”

“We are absolutely delighted to honor U1 and the other 167 winners with this level of recognition,” said Lesli Bishop, Diamond Awards chair and chief marketing officer at Family Savings Credit Union in Gadsden, Alabama. “It’s evident that these credit unions not only embody the spirit of the credit union movement but also propel it forward with their innovative approaches.”

This year’s Diamond Awards marked a milestone, celebrating 30 years of excellence in credit union marketing and setting a new record with over 350 awards distributed – underscoring the exceptional quality of marketing work being produced by credit unions nationwide.

For more information, visit Universal 1 Credit Union’s website at u1cu.org.