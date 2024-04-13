Judge hands down sentences

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for felonious assault, violating protection orders, and violating community control, among other charges.

William J. Freytag, 71, of Sidney, was sentenced to 180 days in the Darke County Jail, with 72 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Freytag was convicted on one count aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor, for threatening a court employee.

Carlee L. Meyers, 29, of Gadsden, Tennessee, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 224 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of her community control sanction. Meyers was convicted on one count of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony, for stealing a 2008 Nissan Sentra.

Brandon D. Yarnell, 32, of Morristown, Indiana, was sentenced to five years community control, with 67 days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted felonious assault, a third degree felony. Additionally, Yarnell must successfully complete anger and rage counseling, must successfully complete mental health counseling, and must take all medications as prescribed. Yarnell was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, for striking the victim’s vehicle with his vehicle, causing the victim to crash into a guardrail.

Brock Frasure, 48, of Saint Paris, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on two counts of vandalism, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Frasure must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling, successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, must pay restitution in the amount of $1200, and must set up a payment plan through the Adult Probation Department. Frasure was indicted on two counts of vandalism, a fifth degree felony, and one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, for removing, partially removing, and stealing catalytic converters. One count was dismissed.

Dennis D. Copeland, 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on two counts violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Copeland must successfully complete mental health counseling, must successfully complete Batterer’s Intervention, must successfully complete anger and rage counseling, must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, and must successfully complete any other counseling that the Adult Probation Department deems appropriate. Copeland was indicted on four counts violating protection order, a fifth degree felony, for attempting to contact the protected party on her cell phone after prior convictions. Two counts were dismissed.

Aaron M. Swartz, 33, of Sidney, was sentenced to nine months in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, for one count of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Swartz was indicted for the same charge, for violating the terms of a protection order by contracting the victim by text messaging with a prior conviction.

Candace L. Smith, 21, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years community control, with 167 days of jail credit granted, for one count receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony,

one count tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony, and one count breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Smith must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), after completion of the CBDF must reside at a recovery home, must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling and must pay restitution of $100 and $400. Smith was indicted on one count receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony, and one count misuse of credit card, a first degree misdemeanor, for receiving and possessing a credit card she knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen, and for using a credit card belonging to another. Smith was also indicted on one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, one count breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, and one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, for trying to flush a syringe down the toilet to hide or destroy the syringe and any drug residue, trespassing into the Family Dollar Store when it was unoccupied during non-business hours to commit a theft, and stealing merchandise from the Family Dollar Store.. Two counts were dismissed.

Megan E. Burchett, aka Megan E. Karg, 36, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, for one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Burchett must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility and successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. Burchett was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a baggie and several pipes. One count was dismissed.

Richard A. Chitwood, 38, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Chitwood was indicted on one count trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for transporting marijuana/THC products between 5,000 and 20,000 grams, and bags for transporting marijuana. One count was dismissed.

Justin A. Echeman, 39, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with 12 days of jail credit granted, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Echeman must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, successfully complete the STAR House, and successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Echeman was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possession of criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a baggie. One count was dismissed.

Clara J. Kaufmann, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue her community control sanctions after violating the terms and conditions of her sentence. Additionally, Kaufmann must serve 180 days in jail on work release. Kaufmann was convicted on one count attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine.