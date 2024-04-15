Anna to crown king, queen April 20

ANNA — Anna High School will host its annual prom on Saturday, April 29, at the Oaks Club, Shelby Oaks, Sidney. Students will arrive between 6-7 p.m. with dinner — catered by The Spot — will be held from 7-8 p.m.

The meal includes tossed salad, roast beef and chicken, mashed potatoes, buttered corn and cheesecake.

The dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. with the crowning of the king and queen at 10:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Foc Event Group. Centerpieces for the table have been created by Karrie Buehler with KB Design and Consulting.

Anna High School court members are:

• Adan Baldonado, son of Andy and Kira Baldonado. He plans to attend the International College of Broadcast.

• Lincoln Frilling, son of Erin Hall and Brian Frilling. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and study Civil Engineering

• Seth Hegemier, son of Rani and Austen Hegemier. He plans to attend Mount St. Joseph’s to pursue a Communications degree and play college golf.

• Trey Heitkamp, son of Mike and Vera Heitkamp. He plans to attend The Ohio State University and study Physical Therapy

• Aaron Simpson, son of Lori Jo Simpson. He plans to attend the Farmer School of Business and Miami University

• John Young III, son of John and Brenda Young. He plans to attend Grace College and study Business

• Marlie Barhorst, daughter of Adam Barhorst and Shanna Wentz. She plans to attend college to study marketing and business administration.

• Ava Bollheimer, daughter of Jennifer and Mark Bollheimer. She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and study Nursing

• Stacey Burke , daughter of Mark and Cindy Burke. She plans to attend Wright State University – Lake Campus and study middle childhood education

• Brenna Cobb, daughter of Brandon and Amy Cobb. She plans to attend UNOH and study Sports Marketing and Management as well as play softball.

• Lucy Furgeson, daughter of Mary Sayre. She plans to a ttend Bowling Green State University

• Jenna Wolters, daughter of Dennis and Kellee Wolters. She plans to attend The Ohio State University and study Nursing

After prom will be held at Anna Elementary School from 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Students must arrive before 11:45 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

After Prom is sponsored by the junior parents, who are the chaperones. Prizes were donated by local businesses.