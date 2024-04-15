Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on April 12 at 4:45 p.m.

Leland E. Garber, 82, of St. Paris, was traveling westbound on East Court Street in the left lane and Linda Kay Edwards, 58, of Sidney, was traveling in the same direction in the right lane. Garber began to merge into Edwards’s lane and struck Edwards.

• Steven Mikel Brentnall, 29, of Sidney, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on April 11 at 8:44 p.m.

Brentnall was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when he ran a red light at the intersection of East North Street and struck Andrew S. Ferguson, 36, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound on East North Street. After being struck, Ferguson hit a light pole. The vehicle Brentnall was driving was towed by Elmer’s Towing and the vehicle Ferguson was driving was towed by Wrecker’s Towing. Both parties were taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Erick Joseph Richmond, 35, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on April 9 at 9:55 p.m.

Richmond was traveling westbound on Park Street when he rear-ended a parked car owned by Richard W. Poeppelman, of Sidney. Richmond was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with possible injuries.

Police call log

MONDAY

-5:12 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-8:30 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the Sidney area.

-7:29 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue.

-6:34 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 200 block of West South Street.

-4:40 p.m.: crime in progress. Cody Matthew Freistuhler, 31, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:59 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-9:16 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:56 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-3:42 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of South Ohio Avenue and Crescent Drive.

-2:04 a.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-8:04 p.m.: crime in progress. Shawn William Greer, 40, of Sidney, was arrested for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-7:34 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 500 block of Johnston Drive.

-6:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Franklin Avenue.

-3:54 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Culvert Street.

-12:45 p.m.: summons. Jeremiah Douglas Purk, 44, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

-12:09 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:35 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

FRIDAY

-8:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-5:10 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-4:58 p.m.: warrant. Rosina M. Bidwell, 28, of Botkins, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of East Court Street and South Main Avenue.

-4:36 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 500 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-3:29 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:14 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Park Street and North Wagner Avenue.

-1:48 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of North Vandemark Road and Michigan Street.

-1:43 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-11:26 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-8:34 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of West Russell Road.

-6:02 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Westlake Drive and Erie Drive.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell