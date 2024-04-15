Hall of Honor welcomes 4 new members

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools is announcing the 30th annual Hall of Honor induction ceremony set to take place Friday, April 19, 2024. A reception will precede the induction ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School, and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sidney High School Auditorium.

“It is our honor to recognize these four outstanding people for their successes and contributions to the world around them,” said Hall of Honor Chairman Rudy Keister.

The Hall of Honor Committee has announced the HOH Class of 2024. Those being inducted include community leader and local businessman, Michael Lochard (SHS 1986); retired teacher and award-winning coach, Jim McCracken (SHS 1974); inspiring educator Tony Wagner; and renowned ornithologist Farida Wiley (Orange Township School).

“Each year we have been able to present an array of outstanding inductees to the Hall and this year is no different,” added Keister. “This year’s class of inductees has ambitiously touched the lives of many through their notable skills and educational impact.”

Michael Lochard, a 1986 Sidney High School graduate, is the president of Lochard Inc., a 79-year-old, third-generation, family-owned business. Lochard’s commitment to developing the community’s economic base is noticeable by serving for many years as an executive board member of the Sidney/Shelby Economic Partnership and, in 2022, as vice president of the board. In 2020, Lochard joined the City Focus Group. This group focused on bringing CityVisions Associates’ vision of downtown Sidney to life through planning and fundraising.

In the spring of 2023, the City Focus Group unveiled the completion of phases 1 and 2 of Historic Downtown Sidney Enhancements. Lochard continues to serve on this board as they plan for more enhancements for the betterment of downtown Sidney. Lochard is the past president of the Building Industry Association of Shelby County, the vice president of The Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney, and a Shelby County Building Code of Appeals member. In 2024, Mike joined the board of Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. His commitment to his alma mater includes serving as the president of the Sidney High School Athletic Boosters and being a Sidney High School Field Turf and Goffena Training Facility committee member. Lochard is also a past vice president of the Sidney High School Vespa Club and has served on many steering committees for Sidney City Schools.

Jim McCracken graduated from Sidney High School in 1974 where he was a 12-time letterman in wrestling, track and cross country and was a six-time district qualifier, two in each sport. As a wrestler, he had a career record of 79-16-2, which was the school record for career wins at the time of his graduation. He continued his studies and his excellence in wrestling at Urbana College where he was a two-time NAIA National Qualifier for his weight class. Upon his graduation from Urbana College, he began his teaching and coaching career at Versailles Schools for one year before embarking on a 34-year career with Sidney City Schools, at which he taught fifth-grade science and math, seventh-grade world geography, and was a physical education and wellness teacher. McCracken served as the Sidney High School varsity wrestling coach from 1979-2014, during which time he led his athletes and team with impressive success. His career dual record was 315-113-4, an achievement only 21 OHSAA wrestling coaches have reached. Jim’s list of coaching awards includes GMVWA Div. 1 Coach of the Year (1988, 2013), GMCWA Hall of Fame (1997), GWOC North Coach of the Year (2012, 2013, 2014), and the Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2014). In the community, McCracken has been a 4-H adviser for 15 years. In 2014, he joined Master Gardeners. McCracken donates more than 1,000 pounds of food to Agape or the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen annually.

Tony Wagner, a dedicated educator, began his career with Sidney City Schools in 1977, following his graduation from Wright State University. Initially entrusted with teaching science at Northwood Jr. High, he later transitioned to Bridgeview Jr. High in 1980-81, where his passion for math found expression. Finally, in 1981, he discovered his home in the Math department at Sidney High School, completing an impressive 36 years shaping young minds until his retirement in 2013. Wagner’s impact extended beyond the classroom as he served as Math chair, Senior class adviser, and National Honor Society adviser. His students cherish memories of his daily “OBJ” chant and his ability to instill unwavering confidence in their mathematical abilities.

Outside the educational realm of the classroom, Wagner invested over 30 years coaching football and wrestling at Sidney. During his tenure, Wagner also pursued advanced degrees, achieving his M.S. in Education and Educational Specialist degrees from the University of Dayton. Wagner’s unwavering commitment to excellence garnered him Teacher of the Year honors from both the SEA and the Board of Education, along with a nomination for Ohio Teacher of the Year. Following his retirement in the spring of 2013, he continued to share his passion for Math that fall at Lehman Catholic High School, a role he still embraces today. Wagner has also imparted his mathematical expertise as an adjunct faculty member at Edison State Community College for 36 years.

The late Farida Anna Wiley (1887-1986) was an extraordinary person who, after reaching adulthood on an Orange Township farm, anchored the rest of her life and career around New York City’s American Museum of Natural History. Born into a Sidney Presbyterian family in 1887, she was raised on her family’s farms just south of Sidney and was educated at Orange Township’s No. 2, one-room school, on what is now McCloskey School Road. From the age of 26, she lived most of her adult life on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York City, working at the Museum. For many decades, Wiley was one of the leading U.S. experts on birds and ferns. She authored and edited books and articles on the natural world, including the still authoritative Ferns of Northeastern United States (from 1936). Generations of New Yorkers and others followed her birding and nature walks in Central Park and in wildlife/birding areas in the region and on the Maine coast. hand. Wiley was the iconic “Bird Lady of Central Park” and led her nature walks until she was 94.

Both the reception and the ceremony are open to the public.