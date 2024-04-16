PORT JEFFEERSON — On April 20, 2024, Stokes 305 Masonic Lodge will open their doors for a public open house. The Lodge is located at 213 W. Main St. (state Route 47E) in Port Jefferson, and it will hold its open house from 1-5 p.m. Anyone who would like to know more about Freemasonry or is just curious and would like a peek inside may attend. Members and their families are also invited to come and share the day. Stokes 543 Order of the Eastern Stars will also be there providing punch and cookies. They will also have information regarding the Order of the Eastern Stars.

There will be a fundraiser spaghetti dinner served from 5-7 p.m. with proceeds going to the Special Olympics.

Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest men’s fraternity in the world. Thirteen signers of the Constitution and fourteen Presidents of the United States, including George Washington, were Freemasons. Today, there are more than 2 million Freemasons in North America alone, 90,000 of which are Ohio Freemasons.

The origins of Freemasonry are rooted in the guilds of stonemasons, who built the castles and cathedrals during the middle ages. The tools and objects used by stonemasons have been adapted as symbols in the ceremonies of modern Freemasonry to teach moral lessons; known worldwide as a symbol of character, charity and friendship, the Square and Compasses design is the emblem of every Masonic lodge.

Today, Freemasonry is a fraternity that brings together good men from various political, social, ethnic and religious backgrounds to work to improve themselves and their communities in the spirit of brotherly love, relief, and truth.

For more information visit www.freemason.com.