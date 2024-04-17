Applications available for student rocketry team and school grants

DAYTON – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is seeking applicants for the American Rocketry Challenge (ARC) student rocket team, and for NMUSAF ARC Grants.

ARC is the world’s largest rocket contest where students design, build and launch rockets to meet a specific goal. This program is well-respected by government agencies, industry, and academia.

ARC STUDENT TEAM

The museum is looking for students entering grades 6-12 to join the 2024/2025 school year ARC Team. Students will work in a team environment to design, build and launch rockets. They should be eager to learn, want to contribute to a team effort, and have the time and interest to devote to this program. It requires a lot of work to be successful, but the rewards are numerous. Colleges and employers are looking for students with just the kind of experiences and skills that being on the ARC team will develop.

Previous experience building rockets is not required but students should have the time and dedication needed to commit to this extensive project.

The deadline for ARC Team applications is June 3.

NMUSAF ARC GRANT

National Museum of the USAF (NMUSAF) American Rocketry Challenge Grants are available for a limited number of eligible Title-1 schools who are interested in participating in the American Rocketry Challenge. These grants are intended to provide resources and initial funding to help launch a rocketry program at their school.

NMUSAF ARC Grant recipients will receive:

• $2,000 in funding

• Assistance in finding a National Association of Rocketry (NAR) mentor

• A suggested list of materials

• Collaboration with the NMUSAF ARC team

• Launch opportunities with the NMUSAF ARC team

Grant recipients are selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline for grant applications is June 14.

Application information for the ARC Team and the NMUSAF ARC Grant can be found at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/TARC-Rocket-Team/.

These programs are made possible by generous support from the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. (Federal Endorsement Not Implied).

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.