Sidney Historic Theatre to host summer camps

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is excited to bring back their full line-up of Summer Theatre Camps for 2024. This year there will be four different camps for students of all ages to participate in. Campers will participate in workshops full of acting, singing, dancing, crafting, and more.

The first camp is the High School Musical Theatre Intensive: “Footloose Bootcamp.” It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week of June 3 through 7. This camp, which is free to all high school students, will be the kick off for rehearsals for the summer production of “Footloose.” However, students do not need to be participating in the musical to register for the camp.

The second camp is for students entering grades one through three: “Squirm!” The camp will run June 10 through 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, with a special performance on Friday at 6 p.m. This camp will work toward putting together the mini-musical: “Squirm!” Campers will have the opportunity to perform their work for an audience of friends and family on the last day of camp. The cost for registration is $75 for HST members and $100 for non-HST members per student.

The third camp is for students entering grades four through six: “We Haz Jazz.” This camp will take place June 10 through 14, with a special performance at 7 p.m. on June 14, and is for rising fourth graders through rising sixth graders. This camp will work toward putting together the mini musical: “We Haz Jazz”. Campers will have the opportunity to perform their work for an audience of friends and family on the last day of camp. The cost for registration is $75 for HST members and $100 for non-HST members per student.

The fourth camp is for students entering grades six through eight: “S’Cool.” This camp will take place June 17 through 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a special performance at 6 p.m. on Friday. The camp will work toward putting together the mini musical: “S’Cool.” The cost for registration is $100 for HST members and $125 for non-HST members per student.

The Historic Sidney Theatre is still looking for volunteer camp counselors to help run the camps. If you are interested in helping with these camps, email [email protected].

For more information and to register for these camps, visit www.sidneytheatre.org or contact The Historic Sidney Theatre by calling 937-498-1921 or email [email protected].