Grand Lake hires nurse practitioner

Heitkamp Courtesy photo

MARIA STEIN — Grand Lake Health System recently announced Kathleen Heitkamp, CNP, as the newest member of the team at Maria Stein Family Practice.

Heitkamp earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at The Ohio State University in 2016 and her master’s degree in nursing at Vanderbilt University in 2017. She is board-certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She has worked as a nurse at Nationwide Children’s Surgery Center and as a family nurse practitioner at Mount Carmel Medical Group.

Heitkamp is passionate about women’s health, mental health and managing chronic conditions. She focuses on developing relationships with her patients so they can work together toward the goal of better health and overall wellness. Heitkamp is relocating to Maria Stein with her husband, two sons, and a cat to be near family and some of their closest friends.

“I’m passionate about education and the preventative side of medicine,” said Heitkamp. “Many of the chronic conditions we see frequently can be prevented if addressed early on. I want to work with patients to help catch conditions earlier and understand their disease process, so they feel empowered to manage their health with lifestyle and medicine if warranted. My goal is to develop a two-sided relationship with patients in which we can work together to reach their goals.”

Maria Stein Family Practice is located at 8381 state Route 119 in Maria Stein. A part of the community for over 25 years, Maria Stein Family Practice brings the best care to the Grand Lake region.