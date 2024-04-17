Laying the foundation

Construction workers install pipes and wiring into the foundation of what will be a new McDonald’s building. The new building is replacing the old one that was demolished. A sign says the new McDonald’s will be opening in June.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Construction workers install pipes and wiring into the foundation of what will be a new McDonald’s building.
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
scattered clouds
70.9°F
75.4°
64.6°
78 %
4.2mph
45 %
Thu
70°
Fri
63°
Sat
52°
Sun
49°
Mon
47°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365