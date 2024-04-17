Out of the past

125 years

April 17, 1899

W.P. Metcalf, assignee of the Sidney Carriage Body Company, has sold the plant to the German American Bank. The bank was one of the creditors.

100 years

April 17, 1924

At the Wigwam of Tawawa Tribe of the Redmen, held last evening, Orrie George was presented the Veterans Medal of Redmanship.

75 years

April 17, 1949

Annual inspection of rural mail routes out of the Sidney post office is scheduled for the first week in May, it was announced today by Postmaster William Swongen.

50 years

April 17, 1974

Construction continues on the addition to the Sidney Municipal Building. Occupancy of the more than $800,000 addition is set for late November.

——-

Ralph W. Eilerman has been licensed as a Nationwide Insurance Co. agent in Shelby County. He has opened an office at 221 N. Main Avenue.

25 years

April 17, 1999

PHOTO: Volunteer Mike Godsey of Troy boxes toys bound for needy children in distant lands at the Agape Distribution Center, located at 209 S. Brooklyn Ave. More than $4.6 million worth of goods were shipped from the center in 1998 to destinations in the United States and abroad.

——-

Sidney High School was the scene Friday night of the seventh annual Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor induction. Inductees included William T. Amos, John T. Blake, Betty Weaver Fridley, Dr. Wilbur E. Johnson, Patrick H. Milligan and Dr. Jenny Zorn.

