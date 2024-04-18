Botkins Council waives residency requirement for fiscal officer

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — The Village of Botkins Council has approved the request for Hannah Paul to live outside the corporation limits while she is serving as the fiscal officer for the village. The decision was made during the March 27 meeting.

In accordance to Ohio Revised Code 733.262, a fiscal officer doesn’t need to live in the village they are serving, but they must become a resident there within six months of being appointed to the position. Council decided it was in the village’s best interest to waive this code for Paul, so she can carry out her duties.

Council passed an ordinance vacating a certain portion of road within the village that no longer serves a purpose to Botkins. The street runs east to west, perpendicular to Gutman Street. It is located between parcel 11-05-05-226-017 North and parcel 11-05-05-228-016 South.

The last ordinance deals with imposing assessments on sidewalks, curbs, and approaches in the village. They have been reported and assessed by council, and are currently on record with the fiscal officer. It has been determined that these assessments do not exceed special improvement benefits and statutory limitations. A list of properties requiring assessment will be compiled by the fiscal officer, along with the corresponding amounts assigned to each one. The total assessment of each lot and parcel of land shall be attached to the semi-annual payment of the owner’s real property taxes with interest by the village at 0.00% per annum. The village will be in touch with the county auditor within the 20 day time period under State Code. Each assessment will have a duration of five to 10 years.