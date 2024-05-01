PERI meeting set

NEW BREMEN — PERI District 2, Chapter 9, Auglaize County, will hold its luncheon meeting on Tuesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Speedway Lanes, 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen. Reservations are not required.

The speaker will be Wes Protsman, St. Marys Art Center president. He will discuss “Why the change from Arts Place to St. Marys Art Center” and the current needs of the center of volunteers, support and visitors. PERI and OPERS legislative updates will also be shared.

Any Ohio retired public employee is welcome to attend the meeting and join the group. For more information, contact President Stan Davis, 419-305-9159.