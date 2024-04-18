Minster Board of Education recognizes Class of 2024

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman

For the Sidney Daily News

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education met Monday, April 15, to recognize the Class of 2024 valedictorian and salutatorian as well as approve pay raises and contracts for top district staff.

Junior/Senior High School Principal Austin Kaylor congratulated the Class of 2024 Valedictorian Jacob Keller, son of Ron and Leanne Keller, and the Class of 2024 Salutatorian, Hannah Oldiges, daughter of Ted and Maria Oldiges. He said Keller plans to attend Columbia University majoring in Biology and Oldiges plans to attend the University of Cincinnati majoring in physical therapy.

The principal also updated the board on the state testing schedule and reported that all 69 seniors have met graduation requirements.

After an executive session, the board approved three-year administrative contracts for Josh Meyer, superintendent; Mandy Albers, elementary principal ;and Austin Kaylor, high school principal.

The board also approved administrative salaries for the 2024-2025 school year which included:

• Josh Meyer – $112,422 plus $500 stipend

• Mandy Albers – $88,410 plus $500 stipend

• Austin Kaylor – $96393 plus $500 stipend

• Gina Selby – $77,700 plus $500 stipend

• Doug Axe – $81,861 plus $500 stipend

• Alicia Everman – $88,370 plus $500 stipend

• Josh Clune – $94,654 plus $500 stipend

• Andy Roetgerman – $66,464 plus $500 stipend

More personnel actions included:

• Offer of a limited 1 year teaching contract for the 2024-25 school year to Elizabeth Hinker, high school English/library.

• Summer School, Edna Sanchez

• Limited one year contract to Lindsey Kemper, cook’s helper

The Minster Board approved the following limited one year supplemental contracts for the

2024-25 school year.

• Seth Whiting, head football

• Bill Smith, high school assistant football

• Craig Lehmkuhl, high school assistant football

• Seth Harmeyer, high school assistant football/junior high football

• Brian Sextro, high school assistant football

• Chelsea McGhee, head volleyball

• Caileigh Huelskamp, junior varisty volleyball

• Julie Woehrmyer, junior high volleyball

• Jessie Magoto, head girls cross country

• Seth Stammen, junior high boys cross country

• Greg Zumberger, junior high girls cross country

• Deb Ahrns, head girls golf

The board recognized a number State FFA Degree recipients. They included Owen Bergman, son of Mark and Amy Bergman, Fletcher Luthman, son of Randy Luthman and Amy Luthman, and Leanne Wendeln, daughter of Rose Wendeln and the late Thomas Wendeln.

Students recognized by the board as Students of the Month were Claire Bohman, daughter of Ryan and Julie Bohman, Veronica Liesemeyer, daughter of Gabe and Anna Liesemeyer, Fletcher Luthman, son of Randy Luthman and Amy Luthman, Ethan Stachler, son of Grant and Lindsay Stachler and Leanne Wendeln, daughter of Rose Wendeln and the late Thomas Wendeln.

Superintendent Josh Meyer updated the board on the recently completed Professional Development Day held in the District that focused on Artificial Intelligence and the PBIS system.

He also provided the board with a preview of the upcoming Professional Development Day in the fall that will be focused on campus, student and staff safety.

Elementary Principal Mandy Albers said third-grade student Eloise Sudhoff was the third quarter recipient of the Spirit Stick. She added Eloise was recognized for her creativity and perseverance.

Several students were recognized for the Humble and Kind award for the third quarter including Charlotte Woehrmyer, Charlotte Beck, Nora Sherman, Mya Zumberger, Casen Cedarleaf, Emma Schmiesing, Chloe Steinke, Abe Blystone, Beau Sherman, Isaiah Sommer, Allyce Brigadoi, Hudson Albers, Eli Sherman, Stella Daehnke, Charlie Coordonnier, Ashlynn Osterloh, Grace Meyer and Jacob Kemper.

Albers also shared open house attendance data and that 78 students attended kindergarten screening. She also updated the board on the state testing schedule for the spring.

Grades 7-12 Principal Austin Kaylor congratulated the Cats of the Month, including Trey Bergman, Jack Strausbaugh, Claire Bohman, Andrew Ketner, Leanne Wendeln and Fletcher Luthman.

During the Curriculum and Instruction portion of the board meeting, sixth-grade teacher Emily Hemmelgarn presented information regarding the selection and use of High Quality Instructional Materials. Hemmelgarn is a HIgh Quality Instructional Materials Ambassador for the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

In her monthly report, treasurer Gina Selby provided the board with her monthly report and said she she will be attending the Ohio Association of School Business Officials workshop this week. She also provided the board with an updated general fund monthly cash flow overview and modified appropriations.

In New Business, the Minster Board of Education declared the pipe repairs at the high school to be an urgent necessity, and approved the Guaranteed Maximum Price Proposal for the demolition portion of the Memorial Field bleacher project.

The board also approved a second reading of several updated Board policies. Also approved was the use of school facilities and school name for the junior high and high school Wrestling Club for the 2024-25 school year.

The board accepted the following donations: a metal trailer frame from Joanne Mangen for the Vocational Agriculture Department, 30 ukuleles from the Kala Brand Music Company from their Random Acts of Kindness Day giveaway and $1,500 from Area Electric for the FFA Program.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.