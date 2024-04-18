Out of the past

125 years

April 18, 1899

The first delivery over the new rural mail route will be made July 5. The new route takes in a farming district lying north of Sidney and will accommodate about 200 families.

100 years

April 18, 1924

More than 7,000 fish of mature size were placed in Loramie reservoir near Koverman’s Landing yesterday afternoon through the good offices of the state fish and game commission. The fish were all taken from Lake Erie.

75 years

April 18, 1949

“Bunny eggs” in gay Easter hues combined with candy eggs and ice cream and cake for supper will be the special Easter treat for children at the Shelby County children’s home tomorrow, planned by the Charity League. Committee members in charge include Mrs. John W. Meister, Mrs. John Kerrigan, Mrs. Wallace Masteller, Jr., and Mrs. Harold Fouss.

50 years

April 18, 1974

Mrs. Harvey Yinger, executive director of the local Red Cross chapter, reports a total of $4,599 has been contributed by Sidney and Shelby County residents for Xenia disaster relief.

——-

The area’s best roast beef sandwich, 2 for $1.15. Bring a friend. The Spot – adv’t.

25 years

April 18, 1999

PHOTO: Cashland employees operate the chain’s latest branch in Sidney. The business offers payday loans and check-cashing services in the branch at 1240 Wapakoneta Ave. Pictured are Joni Fiste, regional district manager; Charlene Childress, branch manager; and employee Amy Horner.

——-

The candidates for the 1999 Sidney High School prom queen are Holly Cagle, Stephanie Coburn, Brenda and Jill Davidson, Marie Hunter, Jennifer Taylor and Stephanie Vornholt. The candidates for the prom king are Patrick Craun, Brad Goffena, Brett Helman, Cedric Johnson, Ben Raterman, Andy Shaffer and Brandon Joseph Swiger.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Nancy Nolan, Jackson Center School first-grade teacher, was recently awarded the Educational Technology Leadership Award by the Southern Ohio Instructional Technology Association.

