Shelby County Library events springing up

SIDNEY — There is a lot happening this month at your local Shelby County Library.

Anna Library will have a Senior Cards event happening every Wednesday from 10 a.m.- noon and a family storytime at 11:15 a.m. for kids Pre-k to kindergarten. Every Thursday at 4 p.m. Amos (Sidney) library will be having their Teen Thursday event in the Teen Room. Also in the Teen Room, there will be a take and make spring tree craft available. They will have a family story time at 10 a.m. in the storytime room. Jackson Center library will be having a puzzle exchange where you can swap a puzzle for another one or borrow one from the shelf and an I Spy Game for the kids with snacks as prizes. Also here they will have a family story time at 11 a.m. For babies to 6-year-olds. Botkins Library will be having their Myth or Fact Contest that is open to all ages. Come in and guess if the statement is a fact or a myth with a winner being chosen at the end of the month. Statements will change every Monday.

On April 20 the Annual Grandfathers and Grandmothers Secret Garden Tea Party will be at 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration is required. The cost is $7 per child, ages 3-12 years old, and their adult guest. Botkins Library will have a cartoon and crafts event at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For Pre-K to fourth grade. A snack will be provided.

On April 22 Anna Library will have a week long Bugs themed I Spy game for those Pre-K through fifth grade. Amos Library will have a week long Tiaras and Tutus I Spy game for Pre-K to 6th Grade. While the Teen Room will have an Earth Day word scramble game all week. Botkins Library will have an accordion folded paper fish drop in craft while supplies last.

On April 23, Amos Library will have board games available on the lower level. Anna Library will have a Spring Fling from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. that will have a spring themed I Spy game, songs, crafts, and sno-cones.

On April 24, Amos Library will be having their 10 a.m. family storytime in Greenhaus Coffee in Sidney. Amanda Hurley from Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District will have a special storytime there for the kids about butterflies.

On April 26, Botkins Library will be having a Spring in Bloom event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. to help kids start growing their own sprouts. If interested, you must register before this day to participate. Jackson Center Library’s 11 a.m. Family Story Time will have a guest speaker. Amanda Hurley from Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District will have a special storytime for the kids about butterflies.

On April 29 Amos Library’s Children’s Room will have a special drop in National Exercise Day activity for kids Pre-K to sixth grade all week.

Amos Library will be holding their Spring Brook Sale on April 27 to May 4. All items will be 50 cents each. The event will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. with all proceeds helping to support the Shelby County Libraries.

Compiled by Megan Lewis