Hardin-Houston BOE approves donations

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education approved donations for board scholarships and athletics at a meeting on April 15.

$300 was received from Bill Clark and Jason Shaffer and $500 was received from Barri Grandey for board scholarships for a total of $1,100. $10,000 was received from Rebecca Brumbaugh for athletics.

In other business, the board:

• Approved appropriation modifications: $200,000 for employee benefits, $100,000 for supplies, and $25,000 for student activities;

• Entered into an agreement with Accountant Carol Riggle for OCBOA preparation and reporting for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 at a cost of $2,500;

• Employed the following staff members for the 2024-2025 school year: Andrea Wintrow (certified continuing contract); Trevor Barhorst, Jane Borchers, Danielle Francis, Lisa Koesters, Amy Meyer, Danielle Poeppelman, and Tammy Vondenhuevel (certified limited five-year contracts); Caleb Fledderjohann, Emily Ginn, David Hall, Natalie Renfroe, and Emilee Tannyhill (certified limited three-year contracts); Kyle Borchers, Cara Stephey, and Bethany Wical (certified limited one-year contracts); Brooke Duncum (classified limited two-year contract as instructional aide); Jennifer Turner (classified limited two-year contract as floating substitute/instructional aide); Janelle Hillard (classified limited two-year contract as registered behavior technician); Donna Feight and Belinda Hoelscher (classified one-year contract as needed as transportation aides); Tony Sell and Tom Steiner (classified limited two-year contracts as bus drivers); Sarah Rust (classified limited two-year contract as cafeteria/instructional aide); Craig Burroughs (classified limited one-year contract for custodial); and Amanda Weber (classified limited two-year contract for custodial).

• Employed the following people on one-year supplemental contracts for the 2024-2025 school year: Amanda Jolly (junior high cheer); Nate Fridley (varsity golf coach); Bill McKinney (boys and girls high school and junior high cross country coach); Teresa Knouff (boys and girls high school and junior high cross country coach); Karissa Allen (assistant varsity volleyball coach); Dana Anthony (eighth-grade volleyball coach and elementary volleyball coordinator); and Janelle Hillard (seventh-grade volleyball coach);

• Employed David Ewing as the retired/rehired maintenance supervisor and on a maintenance supplemental contract for the 2024-2025 school year;

• Accepted the resignation of Suzin Borchers at the end of the 2023-2024 school year;

• Approved the certified substitute list provided monthly by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center;

• Approved the following students for graduation for the class of 2024 from Houston High School, pending completion of all local and state requirements: Connor Scott Branscum, Kegan Alexander Brelsford, Jessie Tyler Brown, Katarina Mackenzie Burger, Lily Marie Coffman, Madison Renee Copeland, Janessa Nicole Coverstone, Alicia Nicole Crawford, Ella Michelle Crim, Gabriel David Dershem, Ethan Ray Dienhart, Jaxon Ray Douglas, Chloe Nicole Drees, Emma Catherine Duncum, Lilonda Rae Falls, Isaac James Fishel, Gabriel Alexander Foote, Cameron Daniel Graber, Alexia Lillian Mae Hamilton, Kayla Leann Heine, Lucas William Jacobs, Alayna Mae Johnson, Tameya Jazzmine LeeAnna Keeran, Cienna Rose Kennedy, Ethan Braden Krieger, Reece Addison Lawhorn, Elizabeth Noel Low, Ethan Jeffrey Lukey, Kameron Nathaniel Lukey, Katie Elisabeth Maier, Stas Aleksandrovich Maksimov, Joseph Chase Mangen, Faith Le Huan McKee, Samuel Riley Miller, Rebekah Louise Partin, Chad Mason Penny, Adriana Jaelin Price, Kellen Raine Purkeypile, Jayden Cole Resinger, Wyatt David Royse, Maddox Owen Schutte, Austin David Lee Schutz, Aiden Alexander Shellenberg, Haleigh Marie Smith, Jadyn Elizabeth Stambuagh, Gabriel Ryan Stangel, Trace Owen Thomas, Keiren Kailey Thorpe, Natalie Ann Valentine, Rusty Shane Vondenhuevel, Wesley Heitkamp Vondenhuevel, Emma Jean Waesch, Kayla Anne Winner, and Caleb Ryan Woodward;

• Approved the classified salary schedules for the 2024-2025 contract year. The salary schedules include a 5% increase;

• Approved the dates of June 3-14, 2024 for the junior high/high school summer school classes;

• Approved Rhonda Ritter as a classified substitute for the reminder of the 2023-2024 school year;

• Approved the athletic sports workers salary schedule;

• Approved substitute teacher rates of $115 for daily and $135 for long-term for the 2024-2025 school year;

• Approved the memorandum of understanding with Catholic Social Services for the 2024-2025 school year;

• Approved overnight trips for the FFA State Convention (May 2-3) and the FCCLA State Convention (April 25-26).

The next board meeting is scheduled for May 20 at 7 p.m. in the media center.