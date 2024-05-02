Out of the past

125 years ago

May 2, 1899

The board of education met at the office of E.L. Hoskins this afternoon. Dr. E.S. Cox was re- elected superintendent for a period of one year at a salary of $1,800. The electing of teachers was not completed. The board adjourned to meet Monday evening to complete their work when the list of teachers elected will be given out for publication.

——-

The Reed Band gave the first open air. concert of the season in the courthouse square last evening. The concert was enjoyed by a large number of people, the streets around the square being crowded during the entire time of the concert. While the band played Harry Knauer gave an exhibition of lighted baton swinging.

——-

Charles Myers, of North Lewisburg, has opened a hotel at the corner of Poplar street and Franklin avenue.

——-

A new notion store, known as the “Chicago Bargain Store” opened this week in the Foreman building at Jackson Center.

100 years ago

May 2, 1924

An oil well was brought in yesterday on the Zimmerman farm near Dawson. The well was shot at a depth of 1,336 feet and the oil brought in is of an exceptionally good grade. The present flow is 25 to 50 barrels a day, but may be increased. Another well near Dawson, on the R.R. Brandt farm, brought in a good flow of oil at 1,300 feet.

——-

Another big meeting was held in the assembly room of the court house last evening of those interested in the organization of a Shelby County Sportsmen’s club. Approximately 100 were in attendance. Lawrence Souders, John Bush, and Dr. Vernon LeMaster were appointed a committee to pre- pare and present a constitution and set of by-laws for action at the next meeting.

75 years ago

May 2, 1949

Residents of Orange township interested in their school, community life and children will meet Friday evening at the Orange town- ship school. This is the second in the series of meetings arranged to discuss the program and future of the Orange township school.

——-

Memorial Day in Sidney will be observed on Monday, May 30, the planning committee announced today following a meeting of representatives of all the city’s patriotic organizations. Wilfred Olding was named chairman; George V. Brown, vice chairman, with Miss Margaret Weiskittel as secretary.

50 years ago

May 2, 1974

Hundreds of “grown-up” children and generations after them remember Grace Woodruff as their first piano teacher. A Sidney native, Miss Woodruff is a tiny woman with a giant share of enthusiasm. She retired last month as organist of the First Presbyterian Church after 28 years of service. Once she was supposed to take a “hack” (stagecoach) from McCartyville to Anna and missed it by 10 minutes. She walked in the pouring rain all the way to Anna so she wouldn’t miss her music lesson.

——-

Sidney High School students, in a mock election, overwhelmingly approved the 3.8-mill school operating levy, elected Democrat John Glenn to oppose Republican Ralph Perk in the senatorial race, and put Republican James Rhodes against Democrat John Gilligan in the con- test for governor.

25 years ago

May 2, 1999

Sidney High School choral groups returned Monday evening from Toronto with a grand champion rating for the fourth time in the his- tory of the National Events Festival. Following a weekend of competi- tion with 19 schools from across the United States, the Sidney High choral groups emerged victorious. Results from specific choral com- petitions are: senior mixed chorus, gold rating and first place in its cate- gory; women’s chorus, gold rating and first place in its category; cham- ber chorus, gold rating and first place in its category.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE – New Knoxville Telephone and Cable Systems announced on Monday that high- speed Internet access through its cable markets will soon be available. DOCSIS-compliant cable modems will deliver the service working in conjunction with New Knoxville Cable Systems hybrid fiber-optic network. Currently, most Internet customers utilize a dial-up network through local telephone service. Packages will be available for as low as $29.95 per month for a 128k connection. Beta testing is currently underway with network-wide deployment anticipated by June 1. The new service will provide Internet access with- out interruption to incoming calls or telephone access.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Sidney and Fort Loramie traded knockout punches and it resulted in a doubleheader split in high school baseball action here on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets rode the hot hitting of Brad Goffena to an 18-8 rout in the first game but Loramie got good pitching in the second and rolled to an easy 15-1 victory. Sidney is now 9-12 and Loramie 14-4. In the first game Sidney exploded for seven runs in the third inning, four of them coming home on Brad Goffena’s grand slam home run. He added a double and two singles for a four-hit game Christian Koenig had a single and two doubles Hugh’ Roach singled, doubled and homered. Thomas Goffena had a single and a double and Brett Lonsbury had two singles. Goffena drove in seven runs ’ and Roach five for Loramie Matt Rethman belted another home run and Wes Rethman and Jack Barhorst both had doubles. The second game was all Loramie however as the Redskins scored 15 times in the first four innings Ryan Goldschmidt was the winning pitcher and also went three-for-three with two doubles and four runs batted in. Barhorst had a double, Brad Meyer a two-run homer and Wes Rethman two singles. Sidney had only four hits and Ray Waters had two of them Goldschmidt had six strikeouts and one walk in four innings of work.

