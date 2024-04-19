Lima Symphony Orchestra announces 2024-25 season

LIMA – The Lima Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2024-2025 season. The season features high-profile guest artists and conductors, new music, symphonic arrangements of pop and rock hits, and favorite repertoire classics.

The Symphony returns in October with a transformative season of diverse programs and repertoire. The Grand Series concerts begins with a guest artist electric violinist leading the stage. Following is a program full of timeless masterworks by Brahms and Handel, including selections from Handel’s Water Music and choral anthems, performed alongside the Lima Symphony Chorus. Continuing the annual tradition of Bells, Brass and Bows, audience members will be invited to sing along with carols and sacred hymns as well as listen to the soundtracks of beloved Christmas films. Ending the holiday program are selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. Two favorite orchestral-operatic pieces: Carmen and Bolero will then transport the audience to Spain. The season finale features an exploration of the American landscape, concluding with Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Three additional special events will be offered throughout the year, beginning with our tradition of a New Year’s Eve pops concert – this year presenting “Disco and Motown.” In January, the symphony visits two historical venues for “Organ by Candlelight.” In addition, our Family concert brings in live animal puppets set to music alongside an original story written by Maestro Andrew Crust. Join the Lima Symphony for a season that promises something for every musical palate!

Season subscriptions are currently on sale, and ticket sales for individual concerts will go on sale on August 1st. Subscriptions can be purchased online at www.limasymphony.com.

The season outline includes:

• Electric Love, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, 7:30 p.m. The Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage this season plugged-in as we welcome guest artist electric violinist Tracy Silverman.

• Brahms and Water Music, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 7:30 p.m. Relish in a program for kings and queens as we share the stage with the Lima Symphony Chorus for Handel’s regal Water Music and choral Anthems such as “Zadok the Priest” and “The King Shall Rejoice.”

Bells, Brass & Bows, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the holidays with Bells, Brass & Bows as cherished Christmas films to are brought to life. Listen to the hauntingly beautiful soundtrack from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” comical tunes from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and the festive music of “The Polar Express.”

• New Year’s Eve: Disco & Motown, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, 7:30 p.m. Dance the night away this New Year’s Eve as organizers welcome back Jeans ‘n Classics for an evening of disco and Motown. Get your groove on with the sounds of Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, ABBA and more.

• Organ by Candlelight, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, Trinity United Methodist Church, and Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, Minster. Immerse yourself in a timeless representation of historical classical concerts as the symphony performs alongside the magnificent sounds of the pipe organ. Experience classical music in its most authentic form in the sanctuaries of churches in Lima and Minster.

• Family Concert: Symphonic Safari, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! Bring your whole family on a “Symphonic Safari” as they present a multimedia production of animal-themed works.

• Carmen and Bolero, Saturday, March 8, 2025, 7:30 p.m. Embark on an adventure to Spain as Music Director Andrew Crust leads the orchestra in a dramatic program of esteemed works set in the Spanish vista.

• Gershwin and the American Sound, Saturday, April 5, 2025, 7:30 p.m. Discover the American sound as the Lima Symphony performs lively and energetic classics set in American landscapes.

All programs and guest artists are subject to change.