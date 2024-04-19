On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in council chambers. The Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.

Items on the agenda includes a resolution to advertise for bids for the new water treatment facility project; discussion on the baseball field project; discusson on the renewal of retail liquor permits; committee reports; and departmental reports.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 23, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, April 22, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room in the main high school building.

Items on the agenda includes a program on the German exchange trip; administrative reports; approving grant funds, accepting donations; approving out-of-state travel trips for students and teachers; a public notice meeting for June 24 to discuss Patrick Gibson, who is currently the district;s director of business operations, will be retiring and is seeking to be reemployed by the board in the same position; approve a resolution of commendation for service award recipients; and employment of staff.

Edison Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Board of Trustees of Edison State Community College will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Piqua Campus, room 059.

Items on the agenda includes trustee committee reports; a report on Core Theme II: Helping Students Learn; operations report; faculty promotions; continuing contracts; and a tuition increase for fall 2024.