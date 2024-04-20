Out of the past

125 years

April 20, 1899

More than 2,100 dozen eggs were shipped from Maplewood during the week.

——-

Hon. George A. Marshall, former member of Congress from this city, died at his home at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Court Street this morning of heart trouble. He represented this district in Congress from 1896 to 1898.

100 YEARS

APRIL 20, 1924

Carl Curtner, who was for many years proprietor of the Curtner garage and battery service station on North Main Avenue, is opening a battery service station in the Oldham building on South Main Avenue, next to the Knupp Automotive Co.

75 years

April 20, 1949

The official family of the Daughters of the American Revolution will continue in office as a result of the elections yesterday. Mrs. F.E. Etzler was renamed regent; Mrs. Elizabeth Dodds, vice regent; Miss Helen Michael, recording secretary; Miss Lola Stewart, corresponding secretary; Miss Mary Clancy, treasurer; Mrs. W.J. Emmons, registrar.

50 years

April 20, 1974

Earth Week observance at the Amos Memorial Public Library has an added touch of color this year. Creative Sidney and Shelby County grade schoolers have come up with some lively and thoughtful interpretations of ecological problems. Kurt Ehermann, a sixth grader at Anna, created a bleak scene of wild animals around a monkey in a stark, leafless tree with the warning words, “Don’t monkey around with the environment.” Whittier fifth grader, Sarah Bemus, created a cluttered blue stream flowing between green trees. Her theme is “Dirty streams ruin beautiful dreams.”

25 years

April 20, 1999

BOTKINS – The Botkins junior-senior prom May 1 will feature four candidates each for the crown of king and queen. Vying for king this year are Nick Altstaetter, Todd Dietz, Ryan Loy, and Dan Monnin. Queen candidates are Emily Altstaetter, Lisa Huelskamp, Ariah Rogers, and Crystal Vauhel.

——-

CINCINNATI (AP) – Marge Schott’s tumultuous 15-year run as the Cincinnati Reds owner is coming to a close. Faced with a lawsuit by the team’s limited partners and pressure from baseball to sell, Schott agreed Tuesday to let Cincinnati financier Carl Lindner and two others buy most of her shares for $67 million.

