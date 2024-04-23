Edison State concludes 50th anniversary celebration with Blue and Gold Gala

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will conclude its 50th anniversary celebration with the Blue and Gold Gala on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The event will take place in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. Winners of Edison State’s 50 Years of Talent competition will perform. Guests can also enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, dinner and a cash bar.

“The Blue and Gold Gala is a fitting end to Edison State’s 50th anniversary celebration over the past year,” said Edison State President Chris Spradlin. “Celebrating the accomplishments of our past and envisioning the exciting initiatives in our future will be the central themes of the Gala, and the performances by our 50 Years of Talent winners are sure to provide guests with a memorable entertainment experience.

“The Gala is a perfect way for the College to say thank you to the communities we serve for supporting our work over the last 50 years, and we look forward to 50 more years of strong collaboration and partnership,” he added.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person. Purchase tickets by May 1, 2024, at www.edisonohio.edu/gala.