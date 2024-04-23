Habitat for Humanity partners with Crisis Relief ECR Ministry

Keith and Betsy Berger, of Crisis Relief ECR Ministry, will work with Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties to help families in need of repairs to their homes. Courtesy photo The Crisis Relief ECR Ministry trailer. Courtesy photo

TROY — Scott Barr, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, is sharing that the organization is partnering with Crisis Relief ECR Ministry out of Ludlow Falls, Ohio.

Habitat for Humanity believes that everyone deserves a decent and affordable place to call home. Their Home Repairs Program works to improve existing homes for qualifying families, with priority placed on accessibility projects, kitchen and bathroom functionality, and critical repairs. The program is entirely grant-funded and provided at no cost to the homeowner. Crisis Relief will join Habitat for Humanity’s construction manager and dedicated Home Repair volunteers to complete this work for qualifying families in their service area.

Crisis Relief ECR Ministry was developed to serve those who find themselves in crisis. It began in 2013 with Keith Berger, who operated the ministry part-time until 2017. Betsy joined the ministry when she and Keith married in 2020. Their goal is “to advance disciple making movements throughout Ohio by using crisis relief efforts to open doors to discipling relationships.” In 2017 Crisis Relief began operating as a full-time regional relief ministry, helping those who find themselves in a crisis. Their mission is to allow our Savior to use them as His hands and feet to serve those in need. The partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties and Crisis Relief will allow both organizations a broader reach and a larger impact on the community.

Crisis Relief representative Betsy Berger emphasized the Christ-centered nature of their work.

“Crisis Relief is excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity to expand the opportunities of showing the love of the Lord Jesus Christ to more people in our communities. We look forward to serving them in their time of need,” she said.

According to Barr, “Crisis Relief’s mission aligns perfectly with Habitat for Humanity. By partnering we will both be able to serve our missions and more people. I am thrilled that we will be able to fund the critical supplies and materials needed and that Keith, Betsy and their volunteers will be able to complete projects. This is a great example of two organizations working together to become the body of Christ and disciple to our community.”

For more information, or to apply for our Home Repairs Program, contact Barr at 937-332-3763 or [email protected].

Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a local nonprofit organization meeting all Habitat for Humanity International standards. Their mission — Seeking to put God’s love into action — Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. They are currently looking for compassionate volunteers at their ReStore in Troy and volunteers with experience in woodworking, carpentry, or construction for the home repair program and inside their activity center. Interested volunteers can contact Maureen O’Keefe at [email protected] or 937-332-3763.