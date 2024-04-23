Harrod expands business to online ordering

Harrod Kat Harrod and her business, Adorning Cosmetics, was one of the vendors at the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market last year. Courtesy photo

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Adorning Cosmetics LLC, a locally-made soap and cosmetics company, is now open for online ordering.

Adorning Cosmetics sells homemade soaps and cosmetics, including items like sugar scrubs, lip balms, lotions, bath bombs, and shower steamers. Soap bars are 100% natural and use either a honey, goat milk, shea butter or oatmeal base. The nail oils are also all natural, and the lotions and scrubs all have natural ingredients. Kat Harrod, owner of Adorning Cosmetics, makes her soaps and cosmetics with a variety of scents as well as scentless, and can also take requests for scents.

One of Harrod’s favorite items is her whipped sugar scrubs. She describes them as “creamy, buttery soap with sugar scrub so they clean and moisturize.”

Until recently, Adorning Cosmetics has only been found at the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market and a few local shops like Greenhaus Coffee in Sidney, The Hive Collective in Greenville and Our Creative Marketplace in Anna. JG Nails also reached out to Harrod to supply nail products for her nail bar. Harrod is excited to expand her business with her website.

Harrod started her business as a hobby. She said, “It started because we – my husband and I – wanted a more traditional lifestyle.” Part of the more traditional lifestyle includes using as many natural ingredients as possible.

Adorning Cosmetics just completed FDA regulations in order to make and sell cosmetics. Last year at the Farmer’s Market she was only able to sell soaps.

Adorning Cosmetics can be purchased online at adorningcosmeticsbykatharrod.com, and can also be found on Facebook at Adorning Cosmetics LLC (By Kat Harrod) and on Instagram at adorningcosmeticsllc. Local customers can reach out to her on Facebook and pick up locally to save shipping costs. Some products can be found on her website, but it is still a work in progress.