Out of the past

125 years

April 24, 1899

The Sidney High School commencement will be held on May 26. The graduating class has 16 members this year.

Last night about 7 o’clock the oil well on the Wehrmann farm in Van Buren Township was ignited and flames leaped in the air over 100 feet. One driller was quite seriously burned. He was in the act of putting out the fires in the boiler.

100 years

April 24, 1924

About 7 o’clock this morning, the early morning sun, streaming into the display window at the Sarver Music Store hit the brass cymbal on one of the ukuleles and the latter caught fire. G.C. Morelock saw smoke curling from the instrument. He called Sarver at home and the owner came to the store and extinguished the flames.

75 years

April 24, 1949

Mrs. Harry Roach, of Salem Township, is the new president of the Shelby County home demonstration council. Other officers named at this week’s meeting were Mrs. George Allen, Franklin Township, vice president, and Mrs. Oscar Swiger, Perry Township, secretary and treasurer.

50 years

April 24, 1974

The newly-formed Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club recently held its first meeting after the merger of the two organizations. Publicity chairman Dave Ross reported that the club has purchased a 1957 Buick, which will ultimately be driven in the 1974 Shelby County Fair Demolition Derby. “However, in the meantime, we’re going to paint it gold with black letters advertising our club.”

JACKSON CENTER – Scherer Post 493, American Legion, has named Brent Stewart and Steven Holt from Jackson Center and Michael Hanback of Fairlawn High School as Boys State delegates.

25 years

April 24, 1999

HOUSTON – “Hollywood Nights” is the theme for this year’s Houston High School junior-senior prom Saturday night. Candidates are King: Michael Bridges, Levi Heilers and Derrick Perry. Queen – Sarah Kelch, Tara Hall and Sara Slusser.

PHOTO – Members of next year’s Fairlawn High School varsity cheerleading squad include juniors Ashley Heath and Misty Williamson and seniors Natalie Sailor, Sara Huelskamp, Carrie Kinninger, and Lacy Auton. Not is the photo is junior Haley Pauley.

