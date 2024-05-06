Out of the past

125 Years ago

May 6, 1899

The members of the Temperance Lodge F & A Masons gave a farewell reception last evening in honor of William A. and James H. Perry, members of the lodge, who are leaving Sidney. William has a position with the American School Furniture Co., with headquarters in the city of Mexico. James expects to go to the Klondike.

The Democrats of Shelby county met in mass convention in the assembly room of the court house this afternoon. Capt. W.T. Amos, having been previously endorsed by the votes of 3,500 Democrats of Shelby county, was given the unanimous endorsement of the delegates to the state convention.

S.J. Hatfield, of this city, has been re-appointed a member of the State Board of Pardons.

100 Years ago

May 6, 1924

A musical entertainment, numbered among the best ever given in Sidney, the sacred cantata “Daniel,” was presented last evening in the high school auditorium under the auspices of the Sidney Young People’s Union. The musical drew a full house. Victor Taylor was director of the program, with Miss Pauline Barber the accompanist for the musical numbers.

Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Hoskins, formerly of this city, who have been with the Keith vaudeville circuit for the past three years, will play at the Mays Opera House in Piqua Saturday afternoon and evening.

75 Years ago

May 6, 1949

Frank Amann, First Federal Savings and Loan of Sidney, was named secretary-treasurer of the Third District of the Ohio Savings and Loan League during the meeting held yesterday in Celina.

Sidney churches are sponsoring the fifth Shelby county blood bank drive in preparation for the visit of the Red Cross bloodmobile to the Masonic temple on June 14. In making the announcement today, Thomas Anderson, chairman, said quotas have been assigned to the various churches.

50 Years ago

May 6, 1974

Dr. John W. Meister, former pastor of the First Presbyterian Church here, died today shortly after 4 a.m. in Princeton, N.J.

With Sidney City Council giving final approval last night, a 12-passenger van providing taxi-like transportation for Shelby County’s aged, indigent, and handicapped began operation today. It is sponsored by the Shelby County Cancer and Health Foundation.

The nomination of William M. Milligan as U.S. attorney for the southern district of Ohio was approved Monday by the Senate. He is secretary of the Sidney Sand and Gravel Co. and is president of the Milligan Hill Co., a land development business in the Sidney area.

25 Years ago

May 6, 1999

In 1951, after Audrey Zimpfer graduated from Holy Angels High School, she enrolled in Good Samaritan Hospital’s nursing program. She had always thought she would become a nurse, but two months into the program she knew she didn’t like it. “I came back to Sidney and came to work at Monarch,” she said. Last week, Zimpfer left her job as senior payroll clerk for Monarch Machine Tool Co., ending a 48-year career with the company. Monarch Machine, located at 615 Oak Ave., was founded in Sidney in June 1909. The company was sold in July of 1997, and the remaining Busch Division will relocate to Milwaukee.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) Garth Brooks was the story of the night, the year and the decade. The Academy of Country Music bestowed its top award for the 1990s artist of the decade – and branded the Oklahoma native its entertainer of the year during its 34th awards presentations Wednesday night. Faith Hill was a big winner, too, taking home four awards. The Universal Amphitheatre audience leaped to its feet and cowboys took off their Stetsons when Jay Leno announced Brooks won the decade’s top honor. Marty Robbins, Loretta Lynn and Alabama won in previous decades. Brooks, as well as many of the award winners, nominees and presenters have visited Shelby County over the years as entertainers at Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes near Newport.

