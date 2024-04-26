Out of the past

125 years

April 26, 1899

Members of the Pole and Shaft Mutual Aid Association covered themselves with glory at their musical entertainment and ball given in the armory last evening. The affair was a grand success with an immense crowd present, many people being compelled to stand.

100 years

April 26, 1924

The barbershop of Begin and Eshman is now located in the second floor of the Pony House over William Bauer’s place.

——-

The regular meeting of the A.A.A. Club was held last evening with the following members present: Louis Werst, Robert Peters, Robert Stockstill, Wayne Bertsch, Wayne Young, Paul Potter, Clifton Mede, George Collins, Lloyd Curtner, William Kah, William Haney, and Paul Emley.

75 years

April 26, 1949

Dick Conrad set his sights today on new heights after propelling himself to an 11-foot, 3 ½-inch altitude mark in the pole vault event of the Sidney-Urbana dual meet at Julia Lamb field yesterday afternoon. In setting the new school mark, Conrad exceeded the previous record set by Wallace Masteller in 1936 by a full inch.

50 years

April 26, 1974

Steps for development of a recently purchased addition to the city’s Tawawa Civil Park were outlined this week by the Parks and Recreation Commission. The 29.4-acre tract, formerly used for farming and owned by W.E. Baumgardner, lies vacant. Fourth Ward Councilman Gerald Murphy expressed a need for “balance of intellectual-related items” for areas to be developed into parks. He complained of too much emphasis on physically related park features. Development of an outdoor theater would be a step in that direction.

25 years

April 26, 1999

PHOTO – Rewarding students for their special efforts Friday were two local principals. Tom Roll of Northwood School is duct-taped to a pillar outside the school. His students helped save 41 acres of Columbian rainforest. The money helped native Colombians have enough money to keep from cutting down trees for a living. Bob Borchers, principal of Hardin Elementary School, sits atop the chimney at the school during a chilly day. Borchers challenged his students to read 1,000 books during Right-to-Read Week. The pupils exceeded the challenge by reading 12,500 books.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Dave McFeely won’t be coaching in the new gymnasium that will be a part of the construction scheduled for the Fort Loramie schools. McFeely is out as the head girls basketball coach after four highly-successful years, because he’s expected to take on more responsibility in light of the passage of a levy. McFeely’s assistant at Loramie, former Lady Redskin standout Carla Siegel, gets his vote as the top candidate to replace him.

