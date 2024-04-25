Botkins to create new crosswalk for students

The Ohio Department of Transportation approved the Village of Botkins’ $15,000 grant, which was discussed along with several other topics at the Village Council’s meeting on Wednesday, April 24.

The Village plans to use the money to install a new crosswalk in front of the school for the 2024-2025 school year. Also at the school, the sanitation connection project is going according to plan.

The proposal to turn County Road 25A into a state highway from Botkins to Sidney was discussed. The Village of Anna supports the idea; this will be brought to the agenda at Anna’s council meeting on May 14. Wapakoneta is set to discuss the top at its City Council meeting on May 6.

Botkins renewed Class C and D liquor licenses for retail sale for all businesses in the Village limits and approved establishing the Thaman Park Fund with an anonymous donation of an undisclosed amount.

After much discussion, the Village has approved the new lot coverage and yard setbacks measurements for new construction projects. They are taking quotes for the new zoning map because the lot lines need adjusting and new properties need to be added.

The second reading of the resolution about the construction and repairs of certain sidewalks, curbs and approaches in response took place, as well as an ordinance about establishing a permit process and restrictions for parking refuse containers on public streets.

The only modifications made were to the refuse containers as it will allow a homeowner or contractor doing work on that property to apply for one. If the refuse container is on private property like a personal driveway, no permit will be needed. Permits are good for 30 days in order to keep in contact with the permit holder, so refuse containers are not abandoned. They will cost $10 each time a person applies.

The Mill Street project will begin pouring concrete next week. The project will start on the northwest side of the road and work their way south, following a straight line down, over and up. Lock 2 and Meadow Street concrete are set to start soon; they hope to have the project finished by July 1. The Walnut and Huber project will be finished by August. Randy Purdy, the Village Administrator, intends to communicate with the affected residents about the construction happening on their street.

The Village discussed the maturity dates on the CDs they have. The two that are set to reach their date on April 29th will be auto-renewed at a 4.5% interest rate.

There will be a special ceremony on April 30 at the radio tower to ring on the new radios.