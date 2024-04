WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society’s Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main, and Mooney Museum, 223 S. Main, St. Marys, will be open this Sunday, April 28, from 1-4 pm. The Historical Society shares the stories of the county, connecting people to the past and to each other.

Admission is free, but donations to support the work of the Historical Society are welcome.