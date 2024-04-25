125 years

April 25, 1899

Prof. C.C. Miller, superintendent of the Lima public schools, was the guest of John Loughlin today. He visited the Mary L. Poultry Plant, which is a most interesting place for Sidney visitors.

100 years

April 25, 1924

Citizens of Sidney were given a treat last evening, when former Lieut. William Orbison gave a demonstration of exhibition flying. During the war, Lieut. Orbison was an instructor in Dayton, making a number of flights to Sidney. This was his second flight since leaving the service.

75 years

April 25, 1949

Members of the Sidney Altrusa Club observed the fifth anniversary of the founding of the local group at a dinner meeting in the Moose Club last evening.

50 years

April 25, 1974

J. Oliver Amos, former chairman of the Miami University Board of Trustees, president of the University’s Alumni Association and Sidney publisher has been selected as the recipient of the coveted Phi Kappa Tau Borradaile Award. The award recognizes alumni for accomplishments in their fields of endeavor and loyalty to the fraternity.

——-

Five Lehman High students and one Sidney High student achieved superior ratings for projects at the 26th Annual State Science Day: Robert Clinton, John Frantz, David Gusching, Julie O’Keefe, Laureen Weiskettel and Philip Li.

25 years

April 25, 1999

An architect will begin drawing up plans for a proposed headquarters on South Ohio Avenue for Shelby County social services agencies and records storage, County Commissioner Larry Kleinhans said. Freytag and Associates was directed to draw construction plans for a two-level structure, including a basement, on which bids can be sought.

——-

This year’s Country Concert includes: B.J. Thomas, Loretta Lynn, Sammy Kershaw, Jo Dee Messina, Neal McCoy, John Michael Montgomery, Lonestar, Martina McBride and Alabama.

——-

It was a collaborative effort when Parkwood Elementary School kindergarten student Johnathan Neville and his grandmother, Barbara Neville, made a caterpillar from packing materials Monday. The class has been studying insects.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.